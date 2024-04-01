The Mets placed Megill on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder strain.

Megill was diagnosed with the injury after he was forced out following four innings in his first start of the season in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. A precise timeline for Megill's return hasn't yet been established, but given that his injury is being labeled as a strain rather than soreness, he appears likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days. The Mets recalled Reed Garrett from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team a fresh relief arm in the short term, but Joey Lucchesi and Jose Butto look to be the top candidates to get called up from the minors to take over Megill's spot in the rotation.