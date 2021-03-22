Tovar will start at shortstop and will bat eighth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Tovar had previously appeared off the bench in eight of the Mets' spring games, going a collective 0-for-6 at the dish. He'll get the chance to pick up his first start of the Grapefruit League slate Monday, but the 29-year-old doesn't look to be warranting any legitimate consideration for a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster. Expect him to be reassigned to minor-league camp within the next few days.