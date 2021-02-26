Tovar has yet to arrive to Mets' spring training, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 29-year-old isn't dealing with an injury, though it otherwise remains unclear why he's not with the team in Florida. Tovar spent 2020 at the Twins' alternate training site and last played with the Angels in 2019 and had a .492 OPS in 88 plate appearances. He joined the Mets on a minor-league deal this offseason.