Mets' Wilfredo Tovar: Outrighted to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tovar cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 29-year-old was designated for assignment Tuesday and will remain in the organization after going through waivers unclaimed. Tovar went 2-for-11 in six games with the Mets.
