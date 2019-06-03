Mets' Wilson Ramos: Blasts solo homer

Ramos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Arizona on Sunday.

After coming off the bench twice in the previous three games, Ramos made the most of the starting opportunity by belting a 414-foot shot to left field in the second inning for what proved to be the lone Mets run in the game. Despite a slow start to the season, Ramos is tied for fifth among National League catchers with six home runs and has increased his average from .233 to .269 over his last 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories