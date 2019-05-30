Ynoa was released by the Royals on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Ynoa made a solid case for a bullpen role in spring training but ultimately didn't make the Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old struggled at Triple-A Omaha with a 4.57 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB over 21.2 innings.

