Michael Ynoa: Let go by Kansas City
Ynoa was released by the Royals on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Ynoa made a solid case for a bullpen role in spring training but ultimately didn't make the Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old struggled at Triple-A Omaha with a 4.57 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB over 21.2 innings.
