Ynoa joined the Phillies as a non-roster invitee Monday.
Ynoa is very much a low-risk lottery ticket for the Phillies. The 29-year-old righty hasn't thrown a pitch at the highest level since 2017, but his 4.42 ERA in 59 career MLB innings is a respectable mark.
