Ynoa was released by the Phillies on Saturday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies reassigned Ynoa to their minor-league camp Monday, and he'll now be able to seek out other opportunities in free agency ahead of the regular season. The right-hander posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 5.1 innings during six spring appearances this year.