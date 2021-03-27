Ynoa was released by the Phillies on Saturday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies reassigned Ynoa to their minor-league camp Monday, and he'll now be able to seek out other opportunities in free agency ahead of the regular season. The right-hander posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 5.1 innings during six spring appearances this year.
