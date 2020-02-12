Ynoa agreed to a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ynoa memorably received a $4.25 million signing bonus from the Athletics as a teenager in 2008, but the right-hander never quite lived up the big expectations that came with his contract. He never advanced beyond the High-A level during his six years in Oakland's organization and went on to make only 45 appearances at the big-league level with the White Sox before he was out of affiliated ball entirely by the middle of last season. The Athletics were at least intrigued by his work in the Dominican Winter League this offseason -- Ynoa posted a 2.70 ERA and 28:12 K:BB across 16.2 innings -- so he'll receive another look from the organization, likely serving as bullpen depth in the high minors.