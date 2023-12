Baez was released by the Padres on Dec. 18.

Baez signed out of Cuba for $3 million back before the 2017 season and quickly rose to top-50 prospect status, but his career has been sidetracked by injury issues and also control problems. The 6-foot-8 right-hander spent most of 2023 split between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso, collecting a 7.18 ERA and 28:30 K:BB over 36.1 frames between the two stops. He'll turn 28 next month.