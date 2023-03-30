site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Michel Baez: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Mar 30, 2023
12:59 pm ET
Baez was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday.
Baez got the boot from the 40-man roster as the Padres finalized their Opening Day squad. The 27-year-old right-hander has logged only 6.2 innings at the major-league level since the end of the 2019 season.
