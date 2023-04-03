site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Michel Baez: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Monday.
Baez is no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. He'll be used in a relief role with El Paso.
