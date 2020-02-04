Dunn announced Tuesday that he has elected to retire from professional baseball, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Citing a desire to spend more time with his family, the 34-year-old Dunn will step away from baseball after spending parts of 11 seasons in the majors with the Yankees, Braves, Marlins and Rockies. Dunn enjoyed his best years as a lefty specialist for Miami from 2011 through 2016, with his success in that role earning him a three-year, $18 million deal from the Rockies prior to the 2017 season. Dunn's numbers fell off in a major way during his time in Colorado, and the MLB's decision to implement a three-batter minimum in 2020 likely resulted in him drawing limited interest when he became a free agent this winter. Rather than accepting a minor-league deal and pursuing a long-shot bid at an Opening Day roster spot, Dunn will end his playing days with a 4.00 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 across 555 career appearances in the majors.