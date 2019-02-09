Manager Bud Black said Friday that he expects Dunn (shoulder) to be ready to go for Opening Day, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. "We will monitor him closely early in spring training," Black said. "He's currently throwing off the mound and feeling good."

Dunn was shut down in July with inflammation in the AC joint of his left shoulder and ultimately required season-ending surgery in September. While it doesn't sound like any reconstructive work was necessary for Dunn's shoulder, the Rockies will most likely limit his usage in Cactus League play to avoid a setback heading into the regular season. The southpaw reliever hasn't lived up to expectations since inking a three-year, $19 million deal in December 2016, accruing a 5.61 ERA and 69:46 K:BB across 67.1 innings in 93 appearances.