Rockies' Mike Dunn: Lands on IL
Dunn (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when Dunn suffered the injury, which is being described as shoulder inflammation, or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. Prior to landing on the shelf, Dunn compiled a lackluster 5.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 17.1 innings of relief (27 appearances). Thursday's starter, Peter Lambert, was summoned to the majors in a corresponding move.
