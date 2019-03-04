Dunn (shoulder) is listed among the Rockies' available relievers for Monday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies eased Dunn into spring action after he required surgery on his left shoulder in September. The southpaw was cleared to make his Cactus League debut Friday versus the Athletics and aced his first test, striking out one as part of a 1-2-3 inning. If used again Monday, he'll likely be in store for another one-inning appearance.