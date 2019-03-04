Rockies' Mike Dunn: Available Monday
Dunn (shoulder) is listed among the Rockies' available relievers for Monday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies eased Dunn into spring action after he required surgery on his left shoulder in September. The southpaw was cleared to make his Cactus League debut Friday versus the Athletics and aced his first test, striking out one as part of a 1-2-3 inning. If used again Monday, he'll likely be in store for another one-inning appearance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...