Nationals' A.J. Cole: Will take hill Tuesday
Cole will make the fifth start of the season for the Nationals on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Thursday's rainout bumps Max Scherzer back a day, but otherwise doesn't affect the Nats' rotation. Cole hasn't had much success in the majors in limited opportunities over the last three seasons, but his 16:7 K:BB in 13 innings this spring at least offers some hope that he's ready to handle a regular role. If the 26-year-old falters out of the gate, though, Jeremy Hellickson -- a late spring free-agent signing -- could quickly replace Cole in the rotation after the veteran gets fully stretched out.
More News
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...