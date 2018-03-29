Cole will make the fifth start of the season for the Nationals on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Thursday's rainout bumps Max Scherzer back a day, but otherwise doesn't affect the Nats' rotation. Cole hasn't had much success in the majors in limited opportunities over the last three seasons, but his 16:7 K:BB in 13 innings this spring at least offers some hope that he's ready to handle a regular role. If the 26-year-old falters out of the gate, though, Jeremy Hellickson -- a late spring free-agent signing -- could quickly replace Cole in the rotation after the veteran gets fully stretched out.