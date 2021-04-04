The Nationals are expected to be without Avila due to COVID-19 protocols if MLB clears the team to begin its season during the upcoming week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Avila is among the nine Nationals players currently in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols, though the club hasn't disclosed whether he's one of the four players who has tested positive, or if he's merely a high-risk close contact. Regardless, his expected absence to begin the week will leave Tres Barrera as the backup catcher behind No. 1 option Yan Gomes.