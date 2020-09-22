Sanchez (3-5) picked up the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings.

Sanchez dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases during Monday's outing, however, he managed to dance out of trouble, giving up just one run in the fifth inning on a balk that allowed Mickey Moniak to score. Sanchez has accrued a 6.80 ERA and 1.74 WHIP to go with 40 punchouts over 47.2 frames in 2020.