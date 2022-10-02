Sanchez (4-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in a 13-4 victory over the Phillies. He struck out six.

Sanchez gave up a leadoff triple to Kyle Schwarber to begin the first inning and the latter would come around to score after stealing home later in the inning. Sanchez then went on to retire nine of the next 11 batters he faced before J.T. Realmuto kicked off a three-run inning with a leadoff double in the fourth. Sanchez had gone eight straight starts without allowing more than three runs coming into Saturday and has now won four of his last five decisions.