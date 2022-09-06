Sanchez (2-5) allowed two hits and two walks over five shutout frames Monday, striking out three and picking up a win over St. Louis.

Sanchez scattered a pair of walks and two singles during his scoreless start. After starting the year 0-5 with a 7.56 ERA through his first five starts, the veteran righty is 2-0 with a terrific 1.71 ERA over his last five outings. He's now sporting a 35:23 K:BB with a 4.56 ERA across 51.51 frames. Sanchez is lined up to start in Philadelphia this weekend.