Sanchez (1-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the A's, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander put together his best outing of the year as he lasted at least six innings for the first time in nine starts. Sanchez wasn't particularly sharp, tossing 57 of 95 pitches for strikes, but he kept Oakland's hitter off-balance and didn't give up an extra-base hit. Over his last four starts, Sanchez has put together a 2.11 ERA and 1.03 WHIP despite a mediocre 14:10 K:BB through 21.1 innings.