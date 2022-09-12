Sanchez allowed one run on two hits and a walk over two innings against Philadelphia on Sunday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Sanchez threw just 24 of 46 pitches for strikes before his outing was ended by a lengthy rain delay. He's given up just three runs over his last 23.1 frames, lowering his season ERA to 4.56 through 11 starts. Sanchez had won his previous two starts and he hasn't taken a loss since Aug. 8.