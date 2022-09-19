Sanchez (2-6) yielded two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings, striking out three and taking a loss against the Marlins on Sunday.

Sanchez allowed an RBI single to Bryan De La Cruz in the second inning followed by Garrett Cooper's solo shot in the sixth. The veteran righty has given up two or fewer runs in six straight outings, posting an impressive 1.53 ERA during that stretch. On the year, Sanchez is sporting a 4.40 ERA with a 38:28 K:BB through 12 starts. He's expected to take the mound in Miami next week.