Sanchez (3-6) earned the victory Sunday in Miami, striking out four in five shutout innings while allowing two hits and two walks.

Sanchez was effective but not necessarily efficient in Sunday's ballgame as he needed 95 pitches to complete the five frames. Miami never really threatened and only one baserunner made it into scoring position. The 38-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts, dropping his season ERA from 7.20 to 4.06 and compiling a 1.31 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 20:16 K:BB in 34.1 innings in that span. His next and possibly final start of the season will likely be next weekend against Philadelphia.