Williams (shoulder) will return to Florida next week to resume his throwing program and is preparing for his return in 2020, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Williams has been on the shelf since mid-April with a sprained right AC joint and it appears he'll look towards next season rather than rejoining the Nationals for the stretch run. The 26-year-old started pitching in the Gulf Coast League in late July and made five appearances with Double-A Harrisburg, but he's taken a break over the last couple weeks before meeting with doctors Tuesday in Washington. Williams is fully recovered from the shoulder injury but is still working to find the timing in his mechanics, prompting the decision to avoid rushing back in September.