Williams underwent Tommy John surgery in early August, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
He pitched in 12 MLB games from 2018 through 2019, but never had much success. As a member of the 40-man roster, Williams would have been a bullpen option for the Nationals this summer, but now he may not be game ready until the start of the 2022 season.
