Boxberger agreed to a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Boxberger saved 32 games for the Diamondbacks just last season, but his 2019 campaign has gone very poorly. He struggled to a 5.40 ERA in 26.2 innings with the Royals before being released in early July. The veteran will head to Double-A Harrisburg, the Nationals' geographically closest high-minors affiliate, in hopes of proving himself worthy of a return to the big leagues.