Nationals' Brandon Snyder: Hits grand slam
Snyder went 1-for-2 with a grand slam and a strikeout in Saturday's spring win over the Twins.
Snyder pinch ran for Juan Soto in the fifth inning and remained in left field for the Nationals. The 32-year-old joined the team on a minor-league deal in January and is a long shot to crack the Opening Day roster given Washington's infield depth.
