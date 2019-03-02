Snyder went 1-for-2 with a grand slam and a strikeout in Saturday's spring win over the Twins.

Snyder pinch ran for Juan Soto in the fifth inning and remained in left field for the Nationals. The 32-year-old joined the team on a minor-league deal in January and is a long shot to crack the Opening Day roster given Washington's infield depth.

