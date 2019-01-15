Nationals' Brian Dozier: Back to full health
Dozier said Tuesday that the bone bruise in his left knee is 100 percent healed, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Dozier dealt with a bone bruise throughout much of the 2018 campaign. While the issue was never serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list, it apparently lead the veteran infielder to develop bad habits at the plate, which could help explain the his down year (.215/.305/.391 in 151 games with the Twins and Dodgers). Dozier still managed to collect double-digit homers (21) and steals (12) for the sixth consecutive season, and will be an attractive bounce-back candidate in 2019 after signing a one-year deal with the Nationals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...