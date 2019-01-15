Dozier said Tuesday that the bone bruise in his left knee is 100 percent healed, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Dozier dealt with a bone bruise throughout much of the 2018 campaign. While the issue was never serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list, it apparently lead the veteran infielder to develop bad habits at the plate, which could help explain the his down year (.215/.305/.391 in 151 games with the Twins and Dodgers). Dozier still managed to collect double-digit homers (21) and steals (12) for the sixth consecutive season, and will be an attractive bounce-back candidate in 2019 after signing a one-year deal with the Nationals.