Harper (elbow) allowed one run on two hits in one inning Saturday against the Marlins.

It appears Harper is back to full health after missing the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He owns a respectable 2.84 ERA across 25.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse, but he'll likely require a couple of injuries to the Nationals' bullpen if he wants to break camp with the big club this season.