Nationals' Bryan Harper: Makes first spring appearance
Harper (elbow) allowed one run on two hits in one inning Saturday against the Marlins.
It appears Harper is back to full health after missing the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He owns a respectable 2.84 ERA across 25.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse, but he'll likely require a couple of injuries to the Nationals' bullpen if he wants to break camp with the big club this season.
More News
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...