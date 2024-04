Abrams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

He drove the second big-league pitch of Landon Knack's career over the fence in right-center field, giving the Nats all the offense they would need as Jake irvin and the bullpen combined for a shutout. Abrams launched a career-high 18 homers in 2023 but he's well ahead of that pace to begin this season, slashing .295/.358/.656 with five home runs, three steals, 10 runs and 11 RBI in 15 games.