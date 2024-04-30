Abrams went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

The 23-year-old shortstop was once again the engine of the Nationals' offense from the leadoff spot, as Abrams took Trevor Rogers deep in the third inning then teamed up with Jacob Young for a double steal in the fifth. Abrams has reached base safely in 15 straight games, and on the season he's slashing .297/.377/.634 with seven homers, six stolen bases, 17 RBI and 21 runs in 25 contests.