Abrams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Abrams started in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader and the White Sox are bringing a lefty (Garrett Crochet) to the hill for Wednesday's series finale, so Nationals manager Dave Martinez likely decided that Abrams could benefit from a game off. With Abrams out of the lineup for the first time since April 8, lightly used Rule 5 pick Nasim Nunez will pick up a rare start at shortstop.