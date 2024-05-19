Abrams went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Philadelphia.

Abrams had been in a minor rut coming into Saturday, going 1-for-13 over his previous four games. He broke the skid with his first three-hit performance since April 23 while collecting his first RBI since May 8. Abrams' production has fallen off in May -- he's batting .230 with a 1:14 BB:K this month -- but he's still carrying a solid .271/.330/.494 slash line with seven homers, 21 RBI, 28 runs and eight stolen bases on the season.