Abrams went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI during the Nationals' 3-1 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Abrams supplied all of the offense for the Nationals on Tuesday, starting with a solo homer in the second inning before giving Washington the lead for good with a two-run bomb in the seventh. He's gone long three times in as many games, and Tuesday was his third multi-HR game of the season. Abrams has an .835 OPS with 33 steals, 33 home runs and 102 RBI across 638 plate appearances in 2026.