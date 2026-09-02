Abrams went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a steal and a run scored during Tuesday's 9-5 win over Atlanta.

Abrams was scratched from Monday's lineup against Miami due to back tightness, but he was cleared to return to action for Tuesday's series opener. He got the Nationals on the board early in the second inning with a two-run single before being brought home later in the frame on a Brady House double. Abrams has an .852 OPS with 27 steals, 29 home runs and 94 RBI over 570 plate appearances this season.