Abrams didn't play in Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to neck tightness, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Abrams has recorded multiple hits in each of his last three games, but neck issues prevented him from contributing toward Washington's 6-3 win over the Phillies on Tuesday. The Nationals haven't indicated that the 25-year-old will need to spend time on the injured list due to his neck, but Nasim Nunez could be in line to make additional starts at shortstop if Abrams' injury continues to bother him.