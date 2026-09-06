Abrams went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Abrams is still scuffling at the plate, having gone just 4-for-40 (.100) over his last 11 games, though he has two steals and two RBI in that span. The infielder is hitting .265 with an .837 OPS, 28 steals, 29 home runs, 94 RBI, 83 runs scored, 26 doubles and three triples over 135 contests. If he can find his swing again soon, he has plenty of time to secure the first 30-30 season of his career.