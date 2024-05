Abrams went 1-for-4 with a three run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to Seattle.

Abrams broke out of a minor slump Sunday, slugging his first home run since April 29 and recording his first RBI since May 18. He has cooled off significantly in the month of May, slashing .209/.225/.256 with four RBI and eight runs scored. Despite the recent struggles, the 23-year-old has still had a productive season, batting .257 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight stolen bases.