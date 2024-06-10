Abrams went 1-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

The shortstop came through with one of the big blows in a seven-run fourth inning for the Nationals, smashing a bases-loaded double into the right-field corner, and Abrams then promptly stole third base. The two-bagger was his 12th of the season while the steal was his 10th, and Abrams might be coming out of his prolonged slump -- he's hit safely in four straight games and five of the last six with three extra-base hits (two doubles and a homer), two steals, three runs and five RBI.