Abrams went 3-for-6 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Guardians.

The shortstop is up to eight steals in 10 attempts on the season, but half of those attempts have come in the last five games. Abrams has also reached base in 13 straight contests, giving him more opportunities to use his legs -- during that hot streak he's batting .340 (18-for-53) with five walks and three HBPs. His power stroke, however, has gone quiet. Abrams has yet to hit a home run since returning from a hip issue in late April, and after slugging a career-high 20 homers in 2024, the 24-year-old has gone yard only twice through his first 25 games in 2025.