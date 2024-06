Abrams (shoulder) was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Guardians, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Abrams was penciled in to start at shortstop and bat leadoff but has instead been scratched for the second straight game due to a jammed left shoulder. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Ildemaro Vargas will start at shortstop Sunday in place of Abrams.