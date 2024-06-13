Abrams went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

The shortstop launched a solo shot off Reese Olson in the third inning to get the Nationals on the board. Abrams has shaken off his May slump, hitting safely in six straight games with six of his seven hits (three doubles, a triple and two homers) during that stretch going for extra bases. On the season, the 23-year-old is slashing .248/.296/.472 with 11 homers, 10 steals, 34 RBI and 38 runs in 61 contests.