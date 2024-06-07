Abrams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

Abrams broke a scoreless tie in the sixth frame with his leadoff homer against Atlanta starter Reynaldo Lopez. The shortstop came into the contest having gone 1-for-21 over his previous seven games and recently missed time due to a shoulder issue, so the long ball was a much-needed positive development. Abrams reached 10 homers on the campaign with Thursday's blast, but he's slashing a meager .246/.293/.456 through 247 plate appearances.