Abrams (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old hasn't seen the field since Friday due to the shoulder issue but is back atop the lineup Tuesday for Washington. Abrams will look to get back on track now that he's healthy, as he went 0-for-14 with eight strikeouts in the three games preceding his absence.