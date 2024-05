Abrams went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's win over Atlanta.

The shortstop launched a solo shot off Charlie Morton in the second inning, giving the Nationals an early 5-0 lead. Abrams has gone yard in back-to-back contests to snap a 22-game power drought, but he hasn't crawled out of his May swoon quite yet -- he hasn't stolen a base in 19 straight games, and he's slashing just .221/.237/.338 over that stretch with a 1:18 BB:K.