Abrams went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

The 23-year-old shortstop saw a nine-game hitting streak end on Wednesday, but he wasted no time getting going again. Over his last 14 contests since returning from a minor finger injury, Abrams is slashing .293/.349/.638 with four of his six homers and two of his five steals on the season.