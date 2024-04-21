Abrams went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

The shortstop led off the bottom of the first inning by launching Ronel Blanco's first pitch of the afternoon over the fence in right field. Abrams is up to six homers on the season, including three in the last five contests, and Saturday's performance extended his hitting streak to seven games -- a stretch in which he's batting .345 (10-for-29) with a stunning .931 SLG, as nine of the hits (four doubles, two triples, three home runs) have gone for extra bases.