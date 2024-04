Abrams went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run batted in Tuesday against San Francisco.

Abrams tagged starter Kyle Harrison for the two-run shot in the third inning, marking the shortstop's third long ball of the 2024 season. While it's still early, Abrams has seen a massive power spike in his third MLB season, with his ISO jumping up from .167 in 2023 to .344 through eight games. He ranks second in home runs at the shortstop position, trailing only Mookie Betts.